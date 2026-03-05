Brooklyn Beckham reacts to ‘performative’ birthday posts from David, Victoria

Brooklyn Beckham reacted negatively to birthday posts from his parents, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham.
As per Entertainment Tonight, a source revealed that the aspiring chef/food influencer is not happy that his parents posted about his birthday on Instagram amid the family rift.
An insider discolsed Brooklyn’s frustration, saying, "Brooklyn is disheartened that his parents chose to make public Instagram posts for his birthday. These are the type of performative actions that he's been trying to put an end to."
The tipster went on to explain, "Brooklyn and Nicola have been trying to stay away from this ongoing drama and focus on each other. They would love to move on from this."
This reaction from Brooklyn came after Victoria and David each posted throwback photos on Instagram stories respectively to celebrate Brooklyn’s 27th birthday.
"I love you so much " his mom captioned her post, while David penned the birthday tribute, "Happy birthday, Bust. We love you.”
However, Brooklyn didn’t acknowledge his parents’ remarks and instead expressed his love for his wife Nicola Peltz.
The Lola actress posted a video of herself with Brooklyn, captured in a room decorated with balloons.
“Happy birthday baby...” she captioned the post, adding, “I hope all your dreams and wishes come true! You light up every room you walk into and anyone who knows you loves you...”
He reciprocated Nicola’s affection by replying in the comments, “My baby girl xxx.”
Notably, this birthday snub occurred after Brooklyn previously made a six-page scathing Instagram statement against his parents in January 2026, claiming that David and Victoria had always tried to control his life.