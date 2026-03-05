Anne Hathaway surprises fans with 'Burial' release from 'Mother Mary'

Anne Hathaway has released a track titled Burial from her upcoming A24 film Mother Mary.
The song marks a notable moment for the Interstellar actress as she embarks on a musical career for the highly anticipated project.
Burial is co-written by a group of notable musicians, including Jack Antonoff, Charli XCX, George Daniel, who is part of the band The 1975, and Anne herself.
The release of the track introduces audiences to the musical side of the upcoming film Mother Mary.
Reacting to the cinematic clip of the track, fans flooded the social media platform to express their excitement about the movie.
"This is so camp and iconic," one fan exclaimed.
Another user on X penned, "anne hathaway dropping a track produced by jack antonoff and charli xcx was not on my 2026 bingo card."
Scheduled to be released on April 17, Mother Mary is a psychological drama-thriller that will see Anne as a pop star. The A24 project is helmed and written by David Lowery.
Besides Mother Mary, Anne Hathaway is gearing up for a hectic 2026 with The Devil Wears Prada 2 scheduled to hit theatres on May 1 and Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey set to release on July 17.
A sci-fi thriller, Flowervale Street, will be released on August 14, and Verity, an adaptation of a Collen Hoover bestseller, will be seen on the big screen on October 2.