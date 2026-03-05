Khloé Kardashian talks potential plan for baby no. 3 without partner

Khloé Kardashian has revealed the one reason she might consider having another baby, despite the emotional “trauma” she says she experienced during her relationship with Tristan Thompson.
During the conversation on the March 4 episode of her Khloe in Wonder Land podcast, the Good American co-founder revealed the sweet reason why she would want to add a third baby to her family.
Khloé stated, “I don’t think I have the energy for another baby, but I do think girls need sisters,” adding. “It’s how I was raised.”
“I feel like Tatum is going to be fine,” she jokingly added, “but a girl needs her sister. Maybe because that was my experience.”
She disclosed that she still has “a few embryos in the freezer” after welcoming Tatum via surrogate.
“But I think I have one girl left,” The Kardashians star said, adding that "and I have been contemplating like, ‘Do I just do this?’"
Khloé shared that she doubts she has the emotional energy for another baby right now.
However, she said that if she ever considered expanding her family again, she would likely opt for surrogacy and approach the process differently.
“But when you put an embryo on there’s no guarantee that it will take,” she added, “so I also was thinking I could try that and if it doesn’t work that means God didn’t want me to have another baby and that’s fine. But I don’t even think I have the emotional capacity.”
To note, Khloé Kardashian shares kids True Thompson, 7, and Tatum Thompson, 3, with ex Tristan Thompson.