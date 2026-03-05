Selena Gomez shares why she posts on Instagram’s ‘Close Friends’ list

Selena Gomez recently explained the reason behind using Instagram’s ‘Close Friends’ list.
Taking to Instagram stories section on Wednesday, the Only Murder In The Building star shed light on why she often posts on Instagram’s ‘Close Friends’ list, saying that the feature helps her share more private and authentic updates with select followers.
In a shared video, Gomez said, “This feature on Instagram is really cool, but I'm sorry for being really annoying. I'm, like, annoyed with myself, so... But it's fun to try. It won't be forever. Yeah, that's…”
Notably, the explanation came after a host of social media users thought they'd become best buds with the Calm Down singer for a fleeting moment.
It all started two days ago when Gomez along with her husband Benny Blanco started adding their social media users on Instagram to a "Secret Friends" list, showcasing a yellow ring instead of the usual green colour.
Using the feature, the Love You Like A Love Song hitmaker shared more exclusive posts with her audience.
However, according to Tyla, the move appears to be a clever marketing tactic to promote her producer husband’s new Friends Keep Secrets podcast, which released its first episode last week.