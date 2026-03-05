Pedro Pascal rumoured beau Rafael Olarra shares first exciting update amid dating buzz

Pedro Pascal's rumoured partner, Rafael Olarra has shared an exciting update just days after his PDA-filled outing with the actor.
The former footballer - who sent the internet into a frenzy After stepping out with The Last of Us actor in LA earlier this month, turned to his Instagram stories on Wednesday, March 4 to offer fans a peek into his first-ever solo outing amid dating buzz.
The tri-athlete enjoyed his own company at the Whitney Biennial 2026 art exhibition which is now open for the visitor at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City.
He shared a series of photos featuring the display of art from 56 artists.
The series also included a mirror selfie clicked by Rafael at the museum in an all black outfit, confirming his solo appearance.
Rafael Olarra is being romantically linked with The Mandalorian actor since their PDA-filled outing nearly two weeks ago.
The photos and videos from the LA date clicked cozy moments between the duo, hinting at their potential romance.
Although, neither Rafael nor Pedro have confirmed or denied their rumoured relationship, netizens are convinced there's something cooking between the two.
It is pertinent to mention, Pedro - who has never publicly revealed his actual gender, he has always been a vocal supporter of the trans community.