Sarah J. Maas returns with new ACOTAR books release: Here's what we know  

Sarah J. Maas has recently made a surprising announcement about her new book editions.
The best-selling author made a guest appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, where she revealed that the sixth publication for A Court of Thorns and Roses (ACOTAR) will be released in October this year.
Sarah further shocked the romance community by revealing both release dates during her highly anticipated interview.
"All of my books kind of have mirrored my own mental health journey even before I realized I had issues," the 40-year-old American author noted.
While answering the burning questions during the conversation, the Heir of Fire writer said, "I've been working and working on that. It's been a long time coming. It's something that — it took me a long time to write, just because enough things were going on in my life that I had to sort through."
She also hinted that after releasing an ACOTAR book in October, she will launch in January next year.
Sarah J. Maas has yet to announce the book's upcoming titles and covers.
She also revealed that the sixth ACOTAR book will be out on October 27, and the seventh edition will be released on January 12th, 2027.