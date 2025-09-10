Barron Trump moves into White House for sophomore year

Barron Trump has finally decided to return home and reunite with family after a year at Trump Tower for an easy commute to New York University.
As reported by the New York Post, President Donald Trump's youngest son has moved to the White House and will continue his sophomore year at NYU's DC campus.
The 19-year-old, who spent his freshman year pursuing a business degree at NYU's flagship Greenwich Village campus, will continue his studies much closer to his parents, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.
Trump first teased his youngest son's college choice in an interview with The Post in August of 2024, and Barron was soon seen attending classes at NYU.
Barron's move to DC came after it was reported that the teen was not seen attending his classes in the first week of September in New York.
After completing his freshman year at NYU in May, he reportedly spent his summer break travelling between the Trump family properties, making plans for his future business.
He has reportedly been in meetings with business partners in order to develop tech projects and set up deals, and he plans to start his own company.
Barron Trump recent move came as mom Melania has taken on a key role in the second Trump term.