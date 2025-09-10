Kendall Jenner announces plans to quit modeling for shocking career change

Kendall Jenner is ditching glamour for a simple life!
The 29-year-old supermodel, who is a member of one of the most famous families in the entertainment industry, has made a shocking confession about her retirement plans.
During a recent interview for Vogue Magazine with Gigi Hadid, Kendall shared that she is planning to quit her high-powered modeling career to step away from the spotlight.
“I swear to God, I’m going to stop everything and just design homes. I’m not kidding,” she told the outlet.
Kendall went on to share about her passion for home design, adding that she loves “to feel normal.”
“I love my space in LA, but I also really love the simple life. I like getting up every morning and throwing on a bathing suit or sweatpants and no makeup and just being free with my day," she explained.
The catwalk queen further added, “I think about the future a lot, but I try not to overplan because you know I’m a planner."
Kendall Jenner made her reality TV debut at the age of 11 on her family’s show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.
She started modeling when she was just 14 years old, back in 2009, when Wilhelmina Models signed her.
Kendall later rose to become one of the world’s highest-paid models in the industry.