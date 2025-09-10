JK Rowling reacts to 'Harry Potter' legend Stuart Craig’s death in sad tribute

JK Rowling has paid an emotional tribute to Stuart Craig, the Oscar-winning production designer of Harry Potter, following his death at the age of 83.
Taking to her X account on Wednesday, September 10, Rowling penned an heartfelt note for the late designer.
“Working with Stuart Craig was one of the privileges of my life," she began.
Rowling further added, “He was a true visionary and conjured the wizarding world for the screen as nobody else could have done. He was also one of the nicest people you ever could hope to meet. My deepest condolences to his loved ones.”
According to Daily Mail, the multi-Oscar winning production designer took his last breath at home on Sunday, September 7, after a 14-year-long battle with Parkinson's disease.
“Our beloved husband and father, deeply loved and respected, was not only known for his talent but also for his kindness and we are moved by hearing of how many lives he touched,” a statement from Stuart's family read.
It further added, “He will live on in our hearts forever.”
During his decades long career, Stuart worked on many notable projects including all eight of the Harry Potter films.
His other projects include The English Patient, Gandhi, Dangerous Liaisons and The Elephant Man.
Over his career, Stuart won three Oscars for Best Art Direction, earned eight more nominations including four for Harry Potter, and secured three BAFTA wins from 16 nods.
Stuart Craig is survived by his wife Patricia Stangroom and their two children, Becky and Laura, as well as his four grandchildren.