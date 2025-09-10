Prince Harry looks dapper in navy blazer during day three of UK tour

Prince Harry has stepped out on the third day of his four-day tour in the UK.
On Wednesday, September 10, the Duke of Sussex was photographed arriving at Imperial College London to visit its Royal British Legion Centre for Blast Injury Studies
During his visit, the estranged brother of Prince William toured laboratories to see the latest developments in treatment for child amputees and participated in a roundtable discussion on efforts focused on mental health and medical evacuation in conflict.
This marks as Prince Harry’s third engagement for the institution as he opened the Centre for Blast Injury Studies’ new laboratories in 2013 and also attended part of the Blast Injury Conference in 2019.
For the appearance, the father of two opted for a navy blazer, a light blue shirt, and navy suede loafers, looking as dapper as ever.
Prince Harry touched down in UK on Monday without wife Meghan Markle and kids, Archie and Lilibet, for a dour-day trip to visit various charities.
After landing, the prince first visited the burial site of his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth on her third death anniversary.
The duke then made a heartfelt appearance at the WellChild Awards and visited Nottingham the following day, Tuesday.
Prince Harry will attend a small event for the Diana Awards on Thursday before flying back to California in the afternoon.