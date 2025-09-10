Channing Tatum gets sweet support from daughter Everly at 'Demon Slayer' premiere

Channing Tatum is getting sweet support from his favorite lady!
On Tuesday, September 9, the 45-year-old actor stepped out to attend the premiere of the anime film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle.
However, Tatum was not alone as he also brought his 12-year-old daughter Everly Tatum with him at the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles.
The father daughter duo appeared in high spirits as they posed to the camera in a heartwarming moment.
For the premiere, the Blink Twice actor opted for a dapper look, consisting of a navy blue suit with an off-white top and black dress shoes.
Meanwhile, Everly stole the spotlight in a satin light blue gown with ruffles, wearing her blonde locks down and parted.
Tatum lends his voice to the character Keizo in the English adaptation of the film.
During his appearance, the Magic Mike star told PEOPLE that joining the popular manga and anime franchise has gone down very well with his daughter Everly.
“Stories are important. They’re very, very, very important, and this one, specifically for me and my daughter, is very important,” he said, adding that he scored some “cool dad points” for voicing the character.
Channing Tatum shares Everly with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan.
The estranged couple welcomed their daughter in 2013 before separating in 2018.