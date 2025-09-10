Kim Kardashian, Drake spark dating rumors after ‘clues’ from Italian getaway 

Kim Kardashian and Drake are rumored to be dating and all the clues seem to prove it true!
According to ongoing speculation, The Kardashians star and the Take Care rapper are secretly dating as fans spotted what they believe are “tell-tale clues.”
One of a Reddit Users suggested that that the two stars are might be spending vacation together as they both shared photos of what appears to be the same mansion in Lake Como, Italy.
“Kim and Drake appear to have been in Italy together,” the fan wrote as he shared some photos as “proof.”
The user first shared Kim’s Instagram snap from Tuesday, which she posted as part of a larger photo dump captioned, “ITALY 2025.”
In the image, the SKIMS founder could be seen wearing a sexy black outfit as she posed by some stone pillars with a lake behind her.
The fan then shared a screenshot from a real estate Instagram post featuring lavish images of a hotel in Italy and claiming that Drake, 36, had recently stayed at the property.
Fans quickly connected the dots, pointing out the similarities between the backdrop of the we-wide of Kanye West and the luxury villa where Drake stayed.
"Is this where Kim K & him met up? lol," one asked.
While another added, "Most obvious PR stunt in history if so."
A third penned, "Take each other off the market.”
This isn’t the first time the two have been linked, as back in 2023, Drake fans were convinced he dropped two major “signs” that he was “in love” with Kim in his song Search & Rescue.