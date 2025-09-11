Fans mock Prince Harry’s reunion with King Charles: ‘check for hidden mics’

Prince Harry has finally reunited with his estranged father King Charles after 18 months and the reunion ignited a storm of speculation online, with many royal watchers mocking the Duke of Sussex.
On Wednesday, September 10, the husband of Meghan Markle was seen arriving to Clarence House, the King's London residence during the third day of his UK trip.
While the father-son reunion has delighted the royal fans, it has also sparked backlash, with many mocking that the duke will cash in the meeting by turning it into an interview, memoir, or maybe a Netflix special.
“Tomorrow Harry's interview will be broadcasted to reveal what happened,” one wrote on social media.
While, another royal fan commented, “New book is coming soon.”
The fourth commented, “I’m sure we will find out word for word how it went on the next Netflix special
“Another interview and tell all book. Meghan is probably feeding the media with all this,” a fourth penned.
“Hope Charles team scanned him for hidden mics. Always remember Meghan and Harry were caught wearing hidden microphones at the Platinum Jubilee in an attempt to illegally record material for Netflix,” a fifth chimed.
The sixth taunted, “Money must have dried out.”
Since relocating to California in 2020, Prince Harry has caused significant damage to the royal family by making shocking claims and revealing private conversations in his 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, the 2022 Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, and his tell-all memoir Spare, released in January 2023.