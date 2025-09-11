Selena Gomez throws party to celebrate Rare Beauty 5th anniversary

Selena Gomez has thrown a lavish party to celebrate Rare Beauty’s 5th anniversary.
On Thursday, September 11, the Disney alum posted pictures of her grand celebrations on Instagram.
Selena shared an emotional note to mark her beauty brand’s milestone, “Happy 5 years to every single one of our family members!! LOVE YOU SO VERY MUCH @rarebeauty.”
In one frame, she can be seen enjoying a beverage in a coconut with her black shades on.
Another post featured Selena taking a mirror selfie with the caption “Celebrating 5 Rare Years.”
The Only Murders in the Building star was also spotted jamming with her friends.
Her fans showed support by flooded the comment section with love and appreciation.
A fan commented, “Forever proud of this brand and community you created. Thank you for being so thoughtful in every step during this process, it’s so appreciated and needed.”
Another wrote, “This brand has been a game changer from amazing looks to the mental awareness. SO proud of you and every person involved. (Ps, the @rarebeauty is the COOLEST).”
“Happy 5 years!! So thankful for all that you do and for the amazing community you’ve created,” a third wished.
To note, Selena launched, Rare Beauty, in the fall of 2020.
Her beauty brand’s current valuation is estimated at over $2 billion, according to reports.