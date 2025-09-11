Sabrina Carpenter celebrates new major milestone after 2025 VMAs wins

Sabrina Carpenter is soaring to new heights of success!
Just days after bagging multiple accolades at the 2025 MTV VMAs, the Espresso singer has achieved another major career milestone as her new album, Man’s Best Friend, officially debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, earning her the biggest opening week of 2025 for a female album.
Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, September 10, Carpenter expressed her heartfelt gratitude to fans.
“You guys have made Man’s Best Friend my second #1 album and my highest debut ever. That is very surreal!!! I feel so lucky to have such beautiful love and support all around me,” she wrote alongside a video from the recording sessions.
The Please, Please, Please singer further added, “Thank you for listening (top to bottom!!!) and thank you for bringing this album into your lives and having such a damn good time with it, I’m having fun too :’) I love you I love you I love you.”
The new milestone for Carpenter comes jus few days after she took home three VMAs awards including Best Pop Artist, Best Album (Short n’ Sweet), and Best Visual Effects (Manchild).
Sabrina Carpenter released her seventh studio album, Man’s Best Friend, a 12-track album, via Island Records on August 29.