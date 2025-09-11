Prince Harry remembers Princess Diana after rare King Charles reunion

Prince Harry has made a key move to honour his late mom, Princess Diana, after having a highly anticipated meeting with King Charles in over a year.
For the last day of his UK trip, which was made to support several charity events, Harry paid a visit to the only charity established in his late mother Princess Diana's name.
On September 11, the Duke of Sussex attended an outing for The Diana Award in London, joined by a group of young people.
This UK trip is one of the longest Harry has spent in his home country since the death and funeral of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, in 2022.
He and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their royal roles in 2020 and moved to the US, where they now live with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
At the event, Harry paid tribute to his mom, saying, "My mother believed in the power and agency of young people to positively impact the world."
"The Diana Award continues her legacy by putting young people at the heart of everything they do. Today is a perfect example of that. My message to everyone is don't stand still, don't stay silent - make them hear you because you speak for the majority," he added.
The Diana Award is one of the few causes that unites both Harry and Prince William despite their ongoing rift. The brothers regularly, on separate occasions, participate in events honouring young people making a difference in communities around the world.
Notably, Prince Harry's move to honour Princess Diana came following his meeting at Clarence House with King Charles on September 10.
It was their first time meeting face-to-face since February 2024, after the palace announced that the king was undergoing cancer treatment.