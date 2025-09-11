Ronaldo uses extremely harsh words while shoving fan, lip expert reveals

Cristiano Ronaldo is known for his friendly and respectful behaviour with fans but a recent incident left his supporters disappointed.
The football star was in Armenia for 2026 World Cup qualifying matches when an excited fan approached him more closely for taking selfie which made him uncomfortable.
The incident was captured on a video, showing Ronaldo pushing a fan who ran toward him, then continuing walking through a hotel lobby towards the exit, looking clearly frustrated.
As per Goal, lip-reading expert Nicola Hickling analyzed the video and said Ronaldo told the fan while shoving him, "I said no more. Leave!" and then muttered, “I wish they’d f*ck off.”
On the other hand, Ronaldo, on Wednesday, September 10 was honoured by the Portuguese Football League as the "Best of All Time."
Although, the Portuguese star was unable to attend the award ceremony in Porto, he sent a video message to express his gratitude.
A five-time Ballon d'Or winner said, "I want to thank the League for this award for best player of all time. As you can imagine for me it's a huge honour to win something for my country."
Beside this, earlier this week, Ronaldo scored his 39th goal and became one of the top scorers in the World Cup qualifying history, tying with Guatemala’s Carlos Ruiz as the all-time highest scorer in this competition.