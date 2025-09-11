Cristiano Ronaldo receives special honor at Liga Portugal Awards

Cristiano Ronaldo has received the "Best of All Time" award from the top Portuguese football league Primeira Liga (Liga Portugal).
The Portuguese professional football league system held its annual 2024-2025 season awards ceremony on Wednesday. Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres, who moved to Arsenal this summer, won the "Best Player of the Year" award after scoring 54 goals in 52 matches last season.
However, most of the attention went to Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo. The 40-year-old striker was not present at the gala but sent a video message to accept the award.
"I’m grateful to all my teammates who have helped me throughout my career to win this wonderful trophy. I also want to thank all the coaches and everyone who has helped me on this journey to become better and better," Ronaldo said.
In the 2024-2025 season, Ronaldo helped Portugal win the UEFA Nations League, scoring in the quarterfinals against Denmark, the semifinals against Germany and the final against Spain. At the club level, however, the Al Nassr captain did not secure any titles.
Ronaldo also holds the all-time record for goals scored, with 943 goals in 1,286 matches. He is now just 57 goals shy of reaching the milestone of 1,000 career goals.