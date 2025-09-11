Princess Kate wows fans with stylish move: 'Wish I knew how to do that'

Princess Kate has left her fans stunned after she pulled a notable fashion move effortlessly.
Kate tried screen printing at the Marina Mill in Kent on Thursday, September 11, and before going in she, without thinking twice, tied her luxurious hair in a stunning bun, without using a band or a clip.
The move drew quite a reaction from royal fans, as one user commented under the video, "Woah how did she do that without any band? I am in awe."
While another fan expressed her astonishment, noting, "I wish I knew how to do that."
A third user chimed in, teasing, "Remember she is mother too. Thats our battle hair Style."
The Princess of Wales visited Suffolk & Kent to celebrate the craftsmanship of British textile manufacturers, as Prince Harry concluded his UK trip.
She began her day at Sudbury Silk Mills in Suffolk, the 300-year-old family business that has been operating since the early 18th century and produces intricate silk patterns for high-end interiors.
Kate's followed that with a stop at Marina Mill in Cuxton, Kent, where she visited a small-scale operation run by nine employees.
The Princess has a prominent family background in textiles. Her paternal great-great-grandfather Noel Middleton owned William Lupton & Co, a woollen manufacturer in Leeds that was sold to to AW Hainsworth in 1958.