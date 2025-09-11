Is Diogo Jota’s widow in relationship with Ruben Neves? Footballer breaks silence

Portuguese professional footballer, Ruben Neves slammed Portuguese magazine for linking him to Diogo Jota's widow.
A magazine, named, TV Guia ran a front-page story that speculated about a relationship between Neves and Rute Cardoso, tittled, “Ruben Neves and Rute United After Death. How Diogo Jota's widow leans on her best friend."
This comes after Neves, who played with Diogo at Wolverhampton Wanderers publicly supported Rute when the club honoured her late husband before their 2025-26 Premier League opener against Manchester United on August 16.
Diogo and his brother died last month when their car went off the road and caught fire on the A-52 motorway in Cernadilla, a town in the Zamora province of Spain.
Neves, who has been married to Debora Lourenco for more than ten years commented on TV Guias's post on Instagram, stating, "I always believe in the good in people, I've been warned not to do so, I've been wrong, and I never wish harm on anyone."
The player continued, "The person who put this photo on the magazine cover doesn't deserve to be happy. My wife and I have been together for over 11 years, happy, with a family that makes me proud."
"We've done our best to help Rute and her family in the best way possible. The choice of this photo is as unfortunate as the person who chose it and the person who posted it," Neves added.
For the unversed, Diogo married to his longtime partner, Rute on June 22, 2025 after being together for nine years and getting engaged in 2022.
They shared three children, two sons and a daughter.