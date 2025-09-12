Caitlin Clark's teammates make feelings clear about star's injury update

Caitlin Clark will not be joining the Indiana Fever for the postseason amid injury concerns and her teammates have backed her decision.
Last week, the No. 22 revealed that she would not return to the court to play for the rest of the season. She has not been part of the playing squad since July due to her right groin injury.
Discussing Clark's decision to not participate in the playoffs, Fever's Aaliyah Boston gave her thoughts during her podcast, Post Moves with Candace Parker & Aliyah Boston.
Clark who only played 13 games this season was hailed as an important part of the team by Boston, who shared her thoughts on the star's recovery.
"That's our girl. I feel like no matter what happened, you have to protect you and you have to protect your career," she said, adding, "There's no reason to force anything."
Boston said Clark's approach of doing "what's best for her" is all the team can ask for right now.
"We'd rather Caitlin sit out and then come back next season and we're ready to roll, and we're ready to rock," she said.
Boston revealed that the team is doing everything they can to support her full recovery, and Clark also supports them.
The Fever closed their regular season schedule with an 83-72 victory over the league's top championship contender, the Minnesota Lynx, who were missing their top player, Napheesa Collier.
Aside from the two-time WNBA All-Star, the Fever had a notable list of injured players this season, including Sydney Colson, Aari McDonald, Sophie Cunningham, and Chloe Bibby.