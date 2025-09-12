Jennifer Lopez shares real 'challenges' of filming ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’

Jennifer Lopez has opened up about the "challenges" she faced while filming the big screen adaptation of Kiss of the Spider Woman.
JLo attended the screening of her upcoming musical film, which was held at the Harmony Gold Theater, on Wednesday, September 10.
During a question-and-answer session, the Atlas star admitted she felt a bit overwhelmed when director Bill Condon asked her to perform one of the film’s more complex songs in a single take.
Jennifer recalled her reaction, "I was like, ‘We’ll do some coverage?’ He was like, ‘Nope, no coverage.’ I was like, ‘F*** me! I better get it right then.’ Like halfway through the take it’s going perfectly and then you trip on your dress or whatever so it’s like, maybe we start over.”
She added, "It was challenging. It was challenging in that way, time wise, as independent films can be, right? It’s the time, it’s the prep, it’s the, you know, budget. All of it were constraints for us."
For the screening, Ben Affleck’s ex wife looked dazzling in a stylish brown blazer and matching pants, paired with an eye-catching polka dot blouse featuring flowy sleeves.
To finish her elegant and mesmerising look, Jennifer styled her honey-toned hair in a sleek style.
Her upcomiong film, Kiss of the Spider Woman, is slated to release on October 10, 2025, in the US.