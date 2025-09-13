CBS' 'S.W.A.T.' season 8 finally gets release date after cancellation drama  

Netflix has finally confirmed the release date for the beloved CBS crime procedural series, S.W.A.T. season 8.
Shemar Moore's show, which faced three cancellations by the global, subscription-based streaming service, is set to premiere this September 2025.
According to media reports, Netflix decided after the 55-year-old American actor ran aggressive campaigning.
In the new instalment of the series, Shemar will portray the character as Daniel Hondo Harrelson, while Jay Harrington will be seen as David Deacon Kay.
The other cast includes David Lim as Victor Tan, Patrick St. Esprit as Commander Robert Hicks, Anna Enger Ritch as Officer Zoe Powell, Niko Pepaj as Officer Miguel Alfaro, and Annie Ilonzeh as Officer Devin Gamble.
Notably, the A-listers will reprise their roles from previous seasons for the show’s eighth and final season.
New characters include Lucy Barrett, Adain Bradley, Zyra Gorecki, Freddy Miyares and Ronen Rubinstein.
The series was initially launched on October 18, 2024, on CBS and concluded on May 16, 2025, with episodes airing on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
Now, S.W.A.T. season 8 will premiere on Netflix on Monday, September 15, around 12 p.m. PST.