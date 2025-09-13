Erling Haaland unveils bizarre personalized calendar featuring daring poses

Erling Haaland has unveiled a quirky personalized calendar featuring himself in daring poses.
The player posted eye-catching calendar on Snapchat, showing a cartoon version of himself holding a gun and riding a motorcycle with mystery woman.
The calendar also includes an edited image of internet star Hasbulla Magomedov, wearing a Brazil jersey with Ronaldo Nazario's famous haircut from the 2002 World Cup.
Beside the bizarre personalized calendar, Haaland shared photos of his KKNEKKI- designed hair ties and a picture of himself holding the match ball.
The Norwegian soccer player scored five goals in Norway's 11-1 win over Moldova in World Cup qualifiers earlier this week.
On the other hand, Halaand recently expressed his frustration with Manchester City's recent performance as they lost consecutive Premier League matches to Tottenham and Brighton before the international break.
In an interview with Viaplay, the 25-year-old said, “We’ve lost two games in a row, it’s not good enough, it’s way too bad. We need to figure it out, get back to winning ways. We can’t afford to lose games, as there’s so many good teams."
The player added, “You need to use it to something positive. As motivation to do better the next game, and I expect that we are. We need to use the angriness inside us out on the pitch to deliver at our highest level.”
As Premier League action resumes this weekend, Halaand will return to play a crucial match for Manchester City in the Manchester derby on Sunday, September 14, at the Etihad Stadium.