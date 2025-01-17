Erling Haaland signs new long-term deal with Manchester City 

Sports

  • January 17, 2025
Erling Haaland signed a new long-term deal with Manchester City until 2034 on Friday, January 17.

As per BBC Sports, Haaland’s original agreement with Manchester City was scheduled to end after 2 years.

With his new long-term deal, Haaland will now stay at the club until he is 34 years old.

Reflecting on his new deal, Haaland said, "I am really happy to have signed my new contract and to be able to look forward to spending even more time at this great club.”

The 24-year-old added, “Manchester City is a special club, full of fantastic people with amazing supporters and it's the type of environment that helps bring the best out of everybody.”

"I also want to thank [manager] Pep [Guardiola], his coaching staff, my team-mates and everyone at the club as they have all helped me so much in the past couple of years,” the player further added.

The club posted a statement on X (formerly Twitter) that reads, "Erling's here to stay! We're thrilled to announce Erling Haaland has extended his contract at City to 2034.”

Meanwhile, Txiki Begiristain, City's director of football, said, "The fact he [Haaland] is signed for so long demonstrates our commitment to him as a player and his love for the club."

The Norwegian moved to Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund two years ago and so far he has scored 111 goals in 126 matches.

