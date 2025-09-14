'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' release timeline on Disney+

Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps premiered in theaters on July 25,2025, earning over $500 million all across the globe and launching the latest MCU team ahead of Avengers: Doomsday. Featuring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.
The film gained significant traction and received immense love and recognition for its impressive and unique style.
While the movie will continue to be available across theatres, fans are highly anticipated to know its release date on digital platforms and Disney+.
Marvel’s recent release, Thunderbolts, followed a typical timeline: it struck paid video on demand (PVOD) about two months following its theatrical release and recalled Disney+ about two months later.
If The Fantastic Four: First Steps will also follow the same release pattern, it may debut on PVOD around September 23. However, it will reportedly launch on Disney+ in mid-to-late November during the holiday season.
The wait will be worth it. The film has 87% critic score and 91% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes — the first Fantastic Four movie which received positive reviews and captured tremendous attention.
The characters introduced — Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, The Thing, Human Torch, and Doctor Doom — will play pivotal roles in the forthcoming MCU films, with Mister Fantastic potentially leading the Avengers and Doctor Doom rising as a key villain in Avengers: Doomsday.