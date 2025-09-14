Pak vs Ind: Farhan becomes first Pakistani cricketer to smash six against Bumrah

Pakistani cricketer, Sahibzada Farhan made history by becoming the first Pakistani batsman to hit a six off Jasprit Bumrah in international cricket.
Bumrah, one of the top fast bowlers in the world had never allowed any Pakistani batsman to hit a six off him in international matches before.
During the Pakistan vs India Asia Cup match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 14, Farhan hit two sixes, both off Bumrah, one on the third ball of the fourth over and the other on the third ball of the sixth over.
Cricket matches between Pakistan and India usually draw worldwide interest but this game is significant as this is the first time the two teams are meeting since the war in May.
At this point, it is still difficult to predict who will win or lose but Pakistan, who won the toss and opted to bat first did not start well as both of their key players, Saim Ayub and Salman Ali Agha failed to perform.
Ayub was dismissed without scoring on the first valid ball he faced from Hardik Pandya, while Salman scored only 3 runs from 12 balls.
While, the Pakistani captain was caught by Abhishek Sharma off a delivery from Axar Patel.
Today's match is crucial for both India and Pakistan as both teams won their first matches and a win today would secure a spot in the Super 4s.