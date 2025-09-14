Emmy nominated series ‘Nobody Wants This’ season 2 set for anticipated return

Nobody Wants This' fans are ready for the second instalment of the superhit Netflix series.
On Sunday, September 14, the global entertainment service turned to its official Instagram account to share the poster of the new rom-com.
At first glance at the poster, the popular American actor, Adam Brody, was seen placing a gentle kiss over the leading actress, Kristen Bell’s forehead.
"We’re so back," they wrote over the picture.
Netflix also penned a caption, "NOBODY WANTS THIS: SEASON 2 is back October 23."
The release date of the superhit series was announced by Nobody Wants This: season 2's social media in July this year.
Notably, the first season, which premiered on September 26, 2024, received several accolades, receiving three nominations at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, for the categories of Outstanding Comedy Series and acting nominations for Bell and Brody in the last year.
However, as this year's Emmys are around the corner, Netflix decided to drop the surprise instalment on October 23.
As the announcement went viral on the internet, several fans began flooding the comments section to express their excitement for the upcoming season.
A user noted, "I have legitimately missed them. I am so excited."
"OMG I LOOOVE THIS SHOW," another enthusiastically said.
A third commented, "Yaaay. Can't wait!!"
In addition to Adam Brody and Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This season 2 also starred Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, Jackie Tohn, Paul Ben-Victor, and Stephanie Faracy in the leading roles.