 Keir Starmer faces calls to leverage Trump visit for tariff relief deal

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is being asked to use all his influence to persuade the United States to reduce or remove tariffs before Donald Trump's state visit.
Trump will arrive in the UK for a two-day state visit which will begin on Wednesday, September 17.
During his second state visit to the UK, he will meet King Charles for the first time since Charles became king.
Before his visit, the UK’s Business and Trade Committee said this is the best time to pressure Trump into finalizing the terms of an economic prosperity agreement, as per Sky News.
The committee said in a statement, noting, "It is however now vital that government maximises pressure on the United States, beginning and following the president's state visit, to agree final terms for a lasting economic prosperity deal to end the threat of future sectoral tariffs."
The UK and US made a trade deal in June that lowered tariffs on cars and aerospace goods sent to the US.
However, they could not reach an agreement on British steel which still faces a 25% tariff.
Meanwhile, the committee is also calling on the government to secure deals on aluminium and pharmaceuticals and wants any final trade to take into account fits with the UK's supply chain needs and it shifts toward low-carbon production.
On the other hand, new business and trade security, Peter Kyle said on Sunday, September 14, that talks are underway for tariff relief and promised to share updates soon.