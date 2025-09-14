King Charles lodges major complaint ahead of Donald Trump visit

King Charles reportedly lodged a major complaint ahead of Donald Trump’s visit to the UK, causing an awkward moment for Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
The British monarch expressed frustration that the Lord Mandelson scandal was a “distraction,” just days before US President Donald Trump’s visit to the UK on September 16.
Ahead of the US President's arrival on Tuesday, a diplomatic source said to Express UK, "The Palace has been grumbling about how unhelpful it all is. Charles regards it as an unwelcome distraction."
The scandal has brought embarrassment for Prime Minister Keir Starmer after his sacking of the Labour peer over his links to Jeffrey Epstein.
This has left the UK without an ambassador in Washington at a critical moment and brought unwanted attention to Prince Andrew’s ties with the convicted paedophile.
Notably, the final preparations for the visit is currently under the processa as Downing Street sources have claimed that Lord Mandelson was "economical with the truth" when asked about the Prime Minister about his relationship with Epstein.
It is also confirmed that the decision to dismiss Lord Mandelson on Thursday, mentioning that the “depth and extent” of his friendship with Epstein as “materially different” from what was disclosed during his vetting for the ambassadorship.
Lord Mandelson admitted he “regrets” his friendship with Epstein, warning that further “very embarrassing” details about their association may emerge.