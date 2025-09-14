ESPN app down: Users report widespread outage

Is the ESPN app not working on your device? Then you are not alone, as in the early minutes of the Week 2 NFL Sunday slate, ESPN’s Fantasy Football app has grappled with an outage and faces delays in showing scores in a timely manner.
Fans are ripping into ESPN for the outage in the app and aren’t holding back.
In the USA, up to 78% users are unable to access the app, 18% of users reported website issues, and the remaining 3% have flagged video streaming issues.
According to Downdetector, a web outage tracking site, reports started to spike at around 1:07pm. on Sunday, September 14, 2025.
Frustrated users quickly took to social media within minutes of the 1 p.m. ET slate kicked off, as they were unable to track their respective team’s performance.
ESPN has yet to officially address the issue or release an update on the matter.