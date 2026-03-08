News
  • By Sidra Khan
News

Justin Bieber gives Hailey special treatment after 'surprise' pregnancy reveal

Hailey Bieber steps out with Justin Bieber for a PDA-packed outing after opening up about her pregnancy

  • By Sidra Khan
Justin Bieber gives Hailey special treatment after surprise pregnancy reveal
Justin Bieber gives Hailey special treatment after 'surprise' pregnancy reveal

Justin Bieber is showering Hailey Bieber with extra love and care.

On Friday, March 6, the lovebirds were spotted stepping out in Beverly Hills, California, for a lunch date, giving fans a glimpse into their blissful married life.

In a series of photos shared by Just Jared on Instagram, the Swag crooner can be seen giving his darling life special treatment and attention as they walked out of South Beverly Grill.

The snaps showed the Baby hitmaker holding the Rhode founder's waist as they walked down the street. 

One of the snaps also featured him wrapping his arms around Hailey's waist in a heartfelt moment of love.

For the outing, Justin Bieber sported his signature style in white shirt, jean half pants and sea green jacket, which he paired with blue socks and slippers, and sunglasses.

Meanwhile, the Vogue model looked stunning in a black knit sweater, matching skirt and black leather mules.

Justin and Hailey Bieber's PDA-packed outing comes just three days after she appeared on She MD podcast on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, where she opened up about her "surprise" pregnancy.

During the podcast, the model revealed that her and Justin's baby boy, Jack Blues Bieber, was a surprise.

"I had a septum in my uterus, and Dr. [Thaïs Aliabadi] kept saying, ‘Well, we need to look at this and keep an eye on it before you get pregnant because it could potentially be an issue,’” she shared.

Hailey explained, “I was like, ‘Okay. Well, I’m not thinking about getting pregnant right now, so we’ll just cross that bridge when we get there.’ And then I magically got pregnant. It was a surprise."

Justin and Hailey Bieber tied the knot back in 2018 and welcomed their first and only child، Jack, in 2024.

Pink issues heartbreaking statement days after denying Carey Hart split rumors
Pink issues heartbreaking statement days after denying Carey Hart split rumors
Britney Spears ex Sam Asghari gives scathing response to singer’s DUI arrest
Britney Spears ex Sam Asghari gives scathing response to singer’s DUI arrest
MGK concert erupts into chaos after hole in stage causes horrific fall
MGK concert erupts into chaos after hole in stage causes horrific fall
Cardi B breaks silence on Nicki Minaj's sister attending her show
Cardi B breaks silence on Nicki Minaj's sister attending her show
Katy Perry quits longtime addiction amid twin pregnancy buzz with Justin Trudeau
Katy Perry quits longtime addiction amid twin pregnancy buzz with Justin Trudeau
Todd Meadows' horrific cause of death revealed by 'Deadliest Catch' cast member
Todd Meadows' horrific cause of death revealed by 'Deadliest Catch' cast member
Gracie Abrams, Paul Mescal take major step in 'real deal' romance
Gracie Abrams, Paul Mescal take major step in 'real deal' romance
BLACKPINK's Lisa visits internet-adored monkey Punch in Japan
BLACKPINK's Lisa visits internet-adored monkey Punch in Japan
Victoria Beckham gets loving tribute from David after 'incredible' show in Paris
Victoria Beckham gets loving tribute from David after 'incredible' show in Paris
Harry Styles shares emotional message after mom's secret nod to Zoë Kravitz
Harry Styles shares emotional message after mom's secret nod to Zoë Kravitz
D4vd: Celeste Rivas family to break silence? Alleged cousin's posts spark frenzy
D4vd: Celeste Rivas family to break silence? Alleged cousin's posts spark frenzy
Lady Gaga hints at wedding bells after Michael Polansky’s surprise remark
Lady Gaga hints at wedding bells after Michael Polansky’s surprise remark

Popular News

Samsung Galaxy Watch 9, Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 to launch with THESE updates

Samsung Galaxy Watch 9, Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 to launch with THESE updates
an hour ago
X experiments new ad format to suggest products under posts

X experiments new ad format to suggest products under posts

2 hours ago
Britney Spears ex Sam Asghari gives scathing response to singer’s DUI arrest

Britney Spears ex Sam Asghari gives scathing response to singer’s DUI arrest
2 hours ago