Justin Bieber gives Hailey special treatment after 'surprise' pregnancy reveal

Justin Bieber is showering Hailey Bieber with extra love and care.
On Friday, March 6, the lovebirds were spotted stepping out in Beverly Hills, California, for a lunch date, giving fans a glimpse into their blissful married life.
In a series of photos shared by Just Jared on Instagram, the Swag crooner can be seen giving his darling life special treatment and attention as they walked out of South Beverly Grill.
The snaps showed the Baby hitmaker holding the Rhode founder's waist as they walked down the street.
One of the snaps also featured him wrapping his arms around Hailey's waist in a heartfelt moment of love.
For the outing, Justin Bieber sported his signature style in white shirt, jean half pants and sea green jacket, which he paired with blue socks and slippers, and sunglasses.
Meanwhile, the Vogue model looked stunning in a black knit sweater, matching skirt and black leather mules.
Justin and Hailey Bieber's PDA-packed outing comes just three days after she appeared on She MD podcast on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, where she opened up about her "surprise" pregnancy.
During the podcast, the model revealed that her and Justin's baby boy, Jack Blues Bieber, was a surprise.
"I had a septum in my uterus, and Dr. [Thaïs Aliabadi] kept saying, ‘Well, we need to look at this and keep an eye on it before you get pregnant because it could potentially be an issue,’” she shared.
Hailey explained, “I was like, ‘Okay. Well, I’m not thinking about getting pregnant right now, so we’ll just cross that bridge when we get there.’ And then I magically got pregnant. It was a surprise."
Justin and Hailey Bieber tied the knot back in 2018 and welcomed their first and only child، Jack, in 2024.