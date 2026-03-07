Pink issues heartbreaking statement days after denying Carey Hart split rumors

Pink has broken her fans' heart with an upsetting new statement.
In a message shared by concert promoter Ocesa on X, it was announced that the 46-year-old American singer-songwriter's two major shows in Mexico City have been cancelled.
The songstress, due to perform in the Mexican city on April 26 and 27, released a heartbreaking statement, noting, "We regret to inform the public in Mexico City that, due to complications arising from an unforeseen event affecting the event's logistics and beyond the control of the artist, promoter, and venue, PINK's shows scheduled for April 26 and 27 at Estadio GNP Seguros will not take place."
"We understand the excitement of attending these concerts and deeply appreciate the understanding of our fans," the message continued.
It went on to add, "If you made your purchase online, a full refund, including Ticketmaster service fees, will be automatically credited to the card used for the purchase, according to your bank's processing times."
"If you purchased your tickets at the box office, you can request a refund at the same location where you made the purchase in the coming days," concluded the statement.
Pink's upsetting update comes over a week after she slammed PEOPLE Magazine and Us Weekly for sparking false rumors about her divorce from her husband, Carey Hart.