News
  • By Sidra Khan
News

Pink issues heartbreaking statement days after denying Carey Hart split rumors

The 'So What' singer releases an upsetting statement after shutting down divorce speculation with Carey Hart

  • By Sidra Khan
Pink issues heartbreaking statement days after denying Carey Hart split rumors
Pink issues heartbreaking statement days after denying Carey Hart split rumors

Pink has broken her fans' heart with an upsetting new statement.

In a message shared by concert promoter Ocesa on X, it was announced that the 46-year-old American singer-songwriter's two major shows in Mexico City have been cancelled.

The songstress, due to perform in the Mexican city on April 26 and 27, released a heartbreaking statement, noting, "We regret to inform the public in Mexico City that, due to complications arising from an unforeseen event affecting the event's logistics and beyond the control of the artist, promoter, and venue, PINK's shows scheduled for April 26 and 27 at Estadio GNP Seguros will not take place."

"We understand the excitement of attending these concerts and deeply appreciate the understanding of our fans," the message continued.

It went on to add, "If you made your purchase online, a full refund, including Ticketmaster service fees, will be automatically credited to the card used for the purchase, according to your bank's processing times."

"If you purchased your tickets at the box office, you can request a refund at the same location where you made the purchase in the coming days," concluded the statement.

Pink's upsetting update comes over a week after she slammed PEOPLE Magazine and Us Weekly for sparking false rumors about her divorce from her husband, Carey Hart.

Justin Bieber gives Hailey special treatment after 'surprise' pregnancy reveal
Justin Bieber gives Hailey special treatment after 'surprise' pregnancy reveal
Britney Spears ex Sam Asghari gives scathing response to singer’s DUI arrest
Britney Spears ex Sam Asghari gives scathing response to singer’s DUI arrest
MGK concert erupts into chaos after hole in stage causes horrific fall
MGK concert erupts into chaos after hole in stage causes horrific fall
Cardi B breaks silence on Nicki Minaj's sister attending her show
Cardi B breaks silence on Nicki Minaj's sister attending her show
Katy Perry quits longtime addiction amid twin pregnancy buzz with Justin Trudeau
Katy Perry quits longtime addiction amid twin pregnancy buzz with Justin Trudeau
Todd Meadows' horrific cause of death revealed by 'Deadliest Catch' cast member
Todd Meadows' horrific cause of death revealed by 'Deadliest Catch' cast member
Gracie Abrams, Paul Mescal take major step in 'real deal' romance
Gracie Abrams, Paul Mescal take major step in 'real deal' romance
BLACKPINK's Lisa visits internet-adored monkey Punch in Japan
BLACKPINK's Lisa visits internet-adored monkey Punch in Japan
Victoria Beckham gets loving tribute from David after 'incredible' show in Paris
Victoria Beckham gets loving tribute from David after 'incredible' show in Paris
Harry Styles shares emotional message after mom's secret nod to Zoë Kravitz
Harry Styles shares emotional message after mom's secret nod to Zoë Kravitz
D4vd: Celeste Rivas family to break silence? Alleged cousin's posts spark frenzy
D4vd: Celeste Rivas family to break silence? Alleged cousin's posts spark frenzy
Lady Gaga hints at wedding bells after Michael Polansky’s surprise remark
Lady Gaga hints at wedding bells after Michael Polansky’s surprise remark

Popular News

Samsung Galaxy Watch 9, Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 to launch with THESE updates

Samsung Galaxy Watch 9, Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 to launch with THESE updates
an hour ago
X experiments new ad format to suggest products under posts

X experiments new ad format to suggest products under posts

2 hours ago
Britney Spears ex Sam Asghari gives scathing response to singer’s DUI arrest

Britney Spears ex Sam Asghari gives scathing response to singer’s DUI arrest
2 hours ago