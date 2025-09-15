Prince Harry celebrates 41st birthday just after meeting King Charles

Just Days after his reunion with King Charles, Prince Harry is in a celebratory mood once more!
Today, Monday, September 15, marks a special occasion for the Duke of Sussex, as Prince Harry celebrates his 41st birthday.
This year’s birthday is even more special for the duke as it comes just days after his brief but meaningful visit to the UK.
During his 4-day long trip, the father of two visited the the burial site of his grandmother, the late Queen to mark her third death anniversary, followed by a meeting with his father, King Charles, at Clarence house.
According to Buckingham Palace, Prince Harry and the 76-year-old monarch bonded over a cup of tea, a gesture long seen as a symbol of hospitality and warmth in royal tradition.
While Prince Harry is celebrating the occasion in Montecito with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, he is expected to receive a birthday message from King Charles despite their differences, just like last year.
Back in 2024, the king took to his Instagram account to pen a loving birthday wish for his youngest son.
"Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!" he wrote alongside a beaming photo of the duke.
In addition to King Charles, Prince William and Princess Kate also extended a heartfelt wish for Prince Harry as they wrote, "Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to the Duke of Sussex."