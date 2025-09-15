Conor McGregor ends Irish presidential bid after 'careful reflection'

The former mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor has withdrawn from Ireland’s presidential election and complained that nomination rules were a “straitjacket” that prevented a true democratic contest.
“Following careful reflection, and after consulting with my family, I am withdrawing my candidacy from this presidential race,” he posted on X on Monday morning. “This was not an easy decision, but it is the right one at this moment in time.”
The Irish presidency is a largely symbolic, seven-year post but McGregor had vowed to curb immigration in order to shore up “Irish culture” and to give power “back to the people”.
He had hoped to leverage his social media following – which includes 10.7 million followers on X – and the backing of Elon Musk and tacit support of Donald Trump to get on the ballot for the election on 24 October. Tucker Carlson and other far-right US commentators had also backed the former athlete.
McGregor had faced an uphill battle to get on the ballot – a candidate must be nominated either by 20 members of parliament or four local authorities – and said the process was “fixed” in favour of establishment candidates.
He had been due to address several councils this week, along with other independent hopefuls, but analysts said the chances of winning any endorsements were slender.
McGregor, 37, said his abortive campaign to succeed Michael D Higgins as president had highlighted unfairness in the constitution’s eligibility rules. “This democratic deficit against the will of the Irish people has now been successfully magnified by my expression of interest,” he said.
Last week, Simon Harris, the deputy prime minister and Fine Gael leader, said McGregor “represents the very worst of us.”