Ruben Amorim issues shocking verdict after Man City outclass Manchester United

Ruben Amorim admitted he must take the bulk of the criticism after Manchester United’s embarrassing defeat at the Premier League.
According to One Football, Manchester United side were brushed away 3-0 by Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.
Portuguese professional football manager faced tough questions during his post-match press conference, including being asked if he accepts that a woeful Premier League record is leading to fans potentially losing faith in his ideas, particularly given his determination to stick with his 3-4-2-1 system, which has yielded 16 defeats from 31 matches so far.
“I accept that it’s not a record you should have in Manchester United,” he conceded. “There are a lot of things that happened during these months that you have no idea about, but I accept that and I am not going to change. If I want to change my philosophy, I will change. If not, you have to change the man.
“We will talk about this every game that we lose. I don’t believe in that about the system or whatever. I play my way and I’m going to play my way until I want to change… But I understand the record says everything. My message [to the fans] is that I will give everything, always thinking about what is best for the club. The rest is not my decision,” Amorim added.
United’s defeat to City means they have won just one of their opening four Premier League games so far this campaign.