WhatsApp adds new interface to manage status privacy easily

WhatsApp is rolling out a feature that allows users to quickly manage status privacy settings through a new interface.
This new update redesigns the drawing editor screen to include "audience chips" at the bottom, similar to filters in the Chats tab, as per WABetaInfo.
Previously, users had to go into a separate menu to adjust who could see their status updates.
These chips will now allow users to choose who can see their status updates with two options such as "My Contacts" or "Only Share With" without leaving the screen or changing it separately from the app settings.
When they choose a privacy option, a small pop-up shows how many contacts are excluded or included.
As per the outlet, the new "chips" combine different privacy options in one place and could include a third chip for close friends in a future update.
The new feature is available to all Android users who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp beta for Android and it will be rolled out to more users in the future updates.
In the past few days, WhatsApp has introduced several new and unique features to give users a fresh experience.
WhatsApp is also working on a feature that allows users to share status updates with their close friends.