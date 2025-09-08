WhatsApp’s new feature finally brings Live Photos to your chats

WhatsApp is introducing a new feature that will allow users to send Live Photos in their original format.
Live Photos are special images that include both a still picture and short video with sound.
Unlike normal photos, Live Photos capture movement and audio from moments just before and after the picture was taken, so the image feels alive rather than still.
Previously, when users sent a Live Photo on WhatsApp, it would only appear as a normal and still photo.
There was also an option to send the Live Photo as a GIF to show some movement but GIFs are lower in quality not smooth and most importantly they don't contain any sound.
With this new update, the messaging platform now fully supports Live Photos, as per WABetaInfo.
Notably, when recipient saves the photo, it stays a Live Photo in their gallery.
This feature will work smoothly on both iOS and Android devices and Android users will see Live Photos as motion photos and iOS users will see Android motion photos as Live Photos.
Users also have full choice to remove the motion and send the photo as a normal still image instead of Live Photo by using a new toggle in the gallery or drawing editor.
However, only a few iOS users can use the Live Photo feature as WhatsApp is currently testing it with specific group of people and will be gradually rolling out to even more users in the future update.