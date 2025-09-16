Tyler Robinson's chilling messages before Charlie Kirk assassination revealed

Charlie Kirk’s suspect shooter Tyler Robinson’s chilling message before the shooting has been revealed.
According to New York Post, FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) Director Kash Patel on Monday, September 15, shared some ominous texts that the 22-year-old suspect sent before killing the far-right activist Kirk at an open-air event at Utah Valley University.
Patel told Fox News, “[W]hat was found, in terms of information, was a text message exchange where the suspect [Robinson] specifically stated that he had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and he was going to do that, Hannity.”
“And when [Robinson] was asked why, he said, ‘Some hatred cannot be negotiated with’… We’re dedicating every asset we have to run the reverse daisy chain analysis of anyone that was in contact with the suspect that’s currently in custody and anyone he contacted, called and text messaged and had chats on online social media platforms with,” he added.
Patel also revealed that evidence against Robinson was also collected “through witness interviews” in which he “essentially admitted” to killing Kirk.
He shared that the authorities have seized multiple electronic devices from the home of the suspect and his romantic partner, including computers, laptops, gaming systems, and cellphones.
Notably, Patel also revealed that Robinson’s DNA has also matched with the towel that was wrapped around the suspected gun allegedly used to kill Kirk. However, investigations are still continuing while the suspect is held without bail on murder and obstruction charges.