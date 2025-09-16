Lionel Messi surpasses Pele with iconic milestone

A rookie card of Lionel Messi from his early Barcelona days has broken record for the most valuable sports card ever.
Messi's 2004-05 rookie card was sold €1.5 million via Fanatics Collect's private sales network, surpassing the previous record of €1.33 million held by Brazilian legend Pele.
The Argentinian legend Messi and Pele are considered two of the greatest footballers ever and their impact on football will be remembered forever.
Messi's rookie card received a perfect score of 10 from the card grading company Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA).
The record sale followed another private sale just days earlier, when a different copy of the same card also received a perfect 10 and sold for €1.1 million through Goldin Auctions.
This comes after Messi suffered several minor injuries this season, causing him to miss a few games for Inter Miami.
Both his club and the Argentina national team are now carefully managing his playing time to avoid taking any unnecessary risk with his fitness.
Messi's Inter Miami currently ranked eight in the Eastern Conference of Major League Soccer after 26 games.
On the other hand, Messi remains the highest-rated player for MLS in the upcoming game EA FC 26 with an overall score of 86, followed closely by LAFC's new signing Son Heung-min, rated 85.