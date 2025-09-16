Lionel Messi tops MLS ratings in EA FC 26

EA Sports revealed the player ratings for MLS in the upcoming game EA FC 26 on Monday, September 16.
Lionel Messi of Inter Miami remains the highest-rated player in the league with an overall score of 86, followed closely by LAFC's new signing Son Heung-min, rated 85.
Messi is among only seven MLS players rated 80 or higher and is the top player on Inter Miami’s star-filled team, alongside Sergio Busquets 80, Luis Suárez 79 and Jordi Alba 78.
While, Rodrigo De Paul, Messi's teammate at Inter Miami is ranked third with an 84 rating.
Three players including Thomas Muller from Vancouver Whitecaps, Sergio Busquets from Inter Miami and Riqui Puig from LA Galaxy are tied for fourth with a rating of 80.
Eight-time Ballon d'Or winner ranks as the best player in MLS in overall, shooting, passing and dribbling.
Messi's EA FC rating has gradually fallen since joining Inter Miami in 2023 when he was rated 91.
Nearing the end of his career, his rating has dropped each year and is the same as it was in FIFA 08, the third EA Sports game he appeared in.
Other notable names include Hirving Lozano, and Aleksei Miranchuk at 78 overall, while Wilfried Zaha, Hugo Lloris, and Roman Bürki have been downgraded to 77.