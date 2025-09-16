Lionel Messi World Cup plans revealed in surprising update by teammate

All doubts about Lionel Messi's fitness to play in the 2026 World Cup have been dismissed by his Argentina teammate Cristian Romero.
This comes after Messi suffered several minor injuries this season, causing him to miss a few games for Inter Miami.
Both his club and the Argentina national team are now carefully managing his playing time to avoid taking any unnecessary risks with his fitness.
Meanwhile, Messi's coaches and teammates are confident that he will participate in the World Cup.
Cristian said when asked about Messi, “I can answer about Leo, I think he’s fit, I think he could easily take part. It’s his decision. We all enjoy playing with him, we all enjoy watching him play. For me, and for people who know about football, I think he’s the biggest player in history," as per Goal.
The player said he enjoys having Messi as his teammate, values the moments they share and is confident that Messi will be ready to play in the World Cup.
Tottenham defender added, "When I'm with the national team, it's still a long time before we start thinking about the World Cup. Lots of months ahead before that comes into the frame. It's all about concentrating on Tottenham.”
On the other hand, Messi remains the highest-rated player for MLS in the upcoming game EA FC 26 with an overall score of 86, followed closely by LAFC's new signing Son Heung-min, rated 85.