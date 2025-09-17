Jennifer Lopez reflects on ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ dance sequence

Jennifer Lopez has recently opened up about the challenges of filming dance sequence in her upcoming movie, Kiss of the Spider Woman.
On September 16, the Marry Me star turned to Instagram and posted a video of behind-the-scene from Bill Condon directed movie.
In the clip, JLo said that the movie is a “special project” for her as she discussed her inspiration.
“When I was a little kid, I always wanted to sing, dance and act like Broadway,” remarked the 56-year-old.
The Maid in Manhattan actress mentioned that she was able to do it for the first time on screen in her new movie, directed by Bill Condon.
Diego Luna, on the other hand, shared the hardest part of this movie is filming the dance scene as he had to work “ten times” more than anyone else just to keep up with Jennifer.
JLo also credited her choreographer Sergio Trujillo for her dance performance in the latest musical movie.
Sergio, however, lauded the actress, saying, “no one has ever seen Jennifer dance like this”.
JLo has also talked about filming the dance number in one take and even thanked her director for creating “magic” in the caption.
“Oh, the dancing! One of the biggest challenges was shooting the dance numbers in Kiss of the Spider Woman in one continuous take,” wrote the Shotgun Wedding actress.
“Thank you, Bill, for bringing your beautiful vision to life and including me in your movie making magic.”
In the end, Jennifer added, “I cannot wait for everyone to see it October 10.”