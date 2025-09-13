Jennifer Lopez unveils powerful track from new film ‘Kiss of Spider Woman’

Jennifer Lopez is living out her “childhood dream” with her new project.
Taking to Instagram on Friday, September 12, the 56-year-old American singer and songwriter dropped a thrilling video from her upcoming movie Kiss of the Spider Woman.
“Kiss of the Spider Woman is so close to my heart. Living out my childhood dreams with this one!! Don’t miss this very special movie in theaters October 10!” she captioned.
The video showed the Birthday crooner belting out a powerful track for the forthcoming movie, for which she had been undertaking hours of vocal training every single day.
“My whole life I wanted to be in a movie musical, and now finally I get the chance. I’ve never got something like this,” the Marry Me actress was seen saying in the video.
Fans reaction:
Moments after Jennifer Lopez shared the exciting teaser, her ardent fans swarmed the comments with their thrilling reactions.
“Excited to see Miss JLo back on the screen and turning this role OUT!!” expressed one.
Another wrote, “This performance will define your career! Just like Selena!”
“Wow! TERRIFIC! This preview makes me way more excited about the soundtrack and the film! Cant wait!” gushed a third.
Jennifer Lopez’s Kiss of the Spider Woman:
Kiss of the Spider Woman is an upcoming American musical drama film, based on the Broadway musical of the same name.
Jennifer Lopez’s film will hit the theaters on October 10, 2025.