Margot Robbie sets record straight on playing Kylie Minogue in biopic

Margot Robbie has recently addressed the rumour about playing Kylie Minogue in an upcoming biopic.
The Barbie star was shocked to learn that Kylie had selected her to play the role of pop superstar for a full-length movie.
Sharing her reaction, Margot said, “This is wild information… Why has nobody ever told me this before?” while speaking on BBC Radio 2.
However, she ruled out the option, saying, “I am beyond honoured. Of course I could not.”
“I can't sing like Kylie,” stated the 35-year-old mother
Elsewhere in the interview, the Oscar-nominated actress reflected on her very first meeting with Kylie as they bonded over cocktails at LA's famed Chateau Marmont after the latter’s team reached out.
“I thought it was going to be about work or a charity thing,” recalled the Suicide Squad actress.
“But she just said, ‘You're an Aussie, I'm an Aussie, we should hang out,’” added Margot.
Meanwhile, the Australian actress and producer has finally made a comeback to big screen after taking a brief hiatus from acting.
Margot reportedly took a break because she was enjoying motherhood as she welcomed her first son in October 2024 with her husband Tom Ackerley.
For now, the actress can be seen in her new movie, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey alongside Colin Farrell.