Emma Raducanu breaks down in tears after long-waited win at Korean Open

British number one Emma Raducanu overcame her emotions to battle to victory against Jaqueline Cristian of Romania in the first round of the Korea Open.
According to BBC, Raducanu, who withdrew from Great Britain's team for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals to play at the tournament in Seoul, looked like she was on the verge of tears at one stage in the first set before going on to win 6-3 6-4.
The 22-year-old's emotions almost appeared to get the better of her after she had netted a forehand and faced two break points at 3-3 in the first set of a match which had been delayed because of rain.
After the win Raducanu said, “I'm super happy to have won. It hasn't been easy. I feel like I've played this match the last three days. To have pulled through after waiting, I'm super pleased at how I came through.”
“Jaqueline is a really tough opponent and has had great results recently. [They were] tough conditions, very slow, long rallies and long points, so happy to have got through," she added.
Raducanu will play two-time Grand Slam winner Barbora Krejcikova, who beat Tatiana Prozorova 6-1 6-2, in the next round.