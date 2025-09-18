WhatsApp to launch 'Guest chats' feature: Report

WhatsApp is reportedly gearing up to release the latest feature ‘Guest Chats’, which would enable users to chat with individuals who don’t have a WhatsApp account.
Several reports suggested it’s currently in the developmental stage, some experts have wanted that it may pose a serious privacy and security risk, a reported by Khaleej Times.
Initially spotted by WABetaInfo, this upcoming feature would allow users to create a unique link to invite non-WhatsApp users—referred to as “guests”—into a conversation.
Cybersecurity experts have raised concerns over the lack of verification for guest users. Haider Pasha, Chief Security Officer at Palo Alto Networks EMEA, cautioned that this anonymity is likely to enable impersonation, spread malicious links, and may increase cyber attack rates.
Aadditionally, experts mentioned that while only verified WhatsApp users generate guest links, attackers could still exploit the system by sharing fake links in bulk.
He further added that privacy risks depend on how much user data, contact numbers and profile photos, is visible during chats.
To stay safe, experts strongly advised allowing two-factor authentication, avoiding malicious links, limiting profile visibility to “Contacts Only,” and using WhatsApp’s report and block tools.