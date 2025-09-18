Melania Trump's bright yellow gown at UK State Banquet sparks debate: 'Easter egg'

First Lady Melania Trump’s bright yellow gown at the UK State Banquet has sparked internet buzz.
According to Mail Online, Melania, who has accompanied her husband and US President Donald Trump during the UK state visit, attended the grand dinner hosted by King Charles III and the members of the Royal Family at Windsor Castle.
The 55-year-old wore a bold off-shoulder Carolina Herrera yellow gown with a pink belt and huge emerald earrings at the State Banquet, leaving the social media users unimpressed, who compared her dress with a banana and an Easter egg.
The businesswoman’s yellow gown quickly drew netizens’ attention and sparked a debate about her fashion choices.
A user wrote on X, “Melania's dress – not impressed.”
“That dress is horrendous. Sorry, I've never seen Melania in a poor fashion choice, but this is it," added another.
The third one said, “Omg, Melania's dress is hideous! She looks like a giant Easter egg or something in that canary yellow with the purple belt.”
“Why did Melania dress like a banana?” asked another.
A used pen, “Has Melania become colour blind? Yellow dress, pink-beige belt, emerald earrings?”
Social media users also compared Melania with Princess Kate and called the Princess of Wales “amazing” while calling the first lady “ridiculous.”
Melania and Trump are on a three-day UK state visit, from 17 to 19, 2025. They spent the first day of their trip with the Royal Family.