Melania Trump stuns in iconic British brand Burberry on UK state visit

First Lady Melania Trump drew attention as she touched down into London last night, wearing a trench coat from Burberry, a luxury British brand.
According to BBC, the honey-coloured, floor length coat had its collar turned up, and flashes of its signature lining were visible underneath.
The 55-year-old completed the look with black sunglasses and boots.
State visits are as much about what everyone is wearing, as they are about what they’re saying and doing.
It’s often an exercise in fashion diplomacy – and we can expect to see plenty of that on display over the next few days.
The choice to put a British brand front and center early on is an astute one, particularly as the capital prepares for London Fashion Week, which begins on Thursday. Burberry’s show will bookend the event on Monday.
Showing an understanding and respect for local fashion talent is tried and tested gesture. During Trump’s first state visit to the UK in 2019, Melania wore a silk pussy-bow blouse by the same brand.