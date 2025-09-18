Kate Middleton, Melania Trump make stylish pair during first joint engagement  

Following her engagement with Queen Camilla, Melania Trump has now stepped out for a solo engagement alongside the Princess of Wales.
On Thursday, September 18, the first lady joined Princess Kate in Frogmore Gardens for a joint engagement.
Both ladies looked stylish with Kate wearing a deep olive-green cropped jacket which she paired with a matching bow-tied blouse, a sleek black belt and Knee-high black boots.
Meanwhile, Melania stood out in a camel-toned suede jacket cinched at the waist, paired with crisp white tailored trousers.
She finished the look with nude pointed-toe heels and soft, natural makeup, radiating elegance.
During the appearance, the duo met Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields, and members of the Scouts’ Squirrels program who were learning about nature to achieve their "Go Wild" badge.
Kate and Melania also spent time with a 4- to 6-year-olds as the children created colorful artwork.
The Princess of Wales and the First Lady then took part in a lively parachute game filled with balls.
The mother of three arranged a special lunch for the children, which included sandwiches made with honey from her Norfolk home at Anmer Hall while Melenia gifted each child a jar of White House honey.
After their engagement, Melania Trump travelled to Chequers to join President Donald Trump for the remainder of the day’s program.